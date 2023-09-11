Watch: Biryani restaurant owner beats customer to death

A horrific video of a customer getting beaten to death by a biryani restaurant’s owner and staff over asking for extra yoghurt in India is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

An Indian news agency reported that the deceased Liyaqat went to a restaurant in Hyderabad city and ordered biryani. After getting his food, he noticed that the curd was missing.

He requested the staff, which was refused. The customer kept insisting and the verbal dispute turned into a violent altercation.

The restaurant staff dragged him inside a room and locked it from the inside. They started assaulting him.

The viral video from the crime scene was shared on the social media application X, formerly Twitter.

#Hyderabad: A customer was allegedly beaten to death by the staff and owner of Meridian restaurant, Punjagutta after he demanded extra curd for biryani.

On Sunday, Liyaqat visited the restaurant for dinner. There was a quarrel between the staff and the customer when he asked to… pic.twitter.com/ibiFkgUl1r — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) September 11, 2023

Police arrived at the scene after receiving information of the violent assault. They took both of them to the station, where Liyaqat collapsed.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The law enforcement agencies launched an investigation into the incident.

It is not the first time that customers and restaurant staff along with vendors have scuffled over food.

Earlier, a customer violently attacked a vendor for giving him less golgappas despite receiving the full payment in India.

Kalesh b/w a Golgappa seller and Customer over 10rs me 7 golgappa hi kyu? pic.twitter.com/kpa0kIeiQ8 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 30, 2023

It started when Kishor Kumar demanded seven golgappas instead of five from Ram Sevak for INR10 in the Uttar Pradesh state’s Hamirpur district.

They had an argument, which turned into a brawl.

Related – Biryani restaurant staff assualts Karachiite for withdrawing order