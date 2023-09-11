27.9 C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Watch: Biryani restaurant owner beats customer to death

A horrific video of a customer getting beaten to death by a biryani restaurant’s owner and staff over asking for extra yoghurt in India is going viral on social media.

An Indian news agency reported that the deceased Liyaqat went to a restaurant in Hyderabad city and ordered biryani. After getting his food, he noticed that the curd was missing.

He requested the staff, which was refused. The customer kept insisting and the verbal dispute turned into a violent altercation.

The restaurant staff dragged him inside a room and locked it from the inside. They started assaulting him.

The viral video from the crime scene was shared on the social media application X, formerly Twitter.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving information of the violent assault. They took both of them to the station, where Liyaqat collapsed.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The law enforcement agencies launched an investigation into the incident.

It is not the first time that customers and restaurant staff along with vendors have scuffled over food.

Earlier, a customer violently attacked a vendor for giving him less golgappas despite receiving the full payment in India.

It started when Kishor Kumar demanded seven golgappas instead of five from Ram Sevak for INR10 in the Uttar Pradesh state’s Hamirpur district.

They had an argument, which turned into a brawl.

