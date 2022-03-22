CWC22: Bismah Maroof celebrates win with daughter, video goes viral

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof had a cute celebration with daughter Fatima following the side’s ICC Cricket World Cup win over West Indies on Monday and its video is viral.

The video – shared by Instagram by the International Cricket Council – shows Bismah Maroof rejoicing the moment with her toddler in Lion King style.

The song Circle of Life from the renowned Hollywood film The Lion King played in the background.

A photo of Pakistan players spending time with the little one also made rounds.

Baby Fatima is here to bless your Twitter feed ❤️#CWC22 #WIvPAK 📸ICC/Getty pic.twitter.com/pR6PVm3Bc8 — Female Cricket #CWC22 (@imfemalecricket) March 21, 2022

The pictures of her coming to the stadium for the much-anticipated fixture between her side and India with her toddler Fatima went viral. She was praised for balancing her personal and professional life.

Bismah Maroof, in a tell-all interview with a foreign news outlet, said that there is a different energy when the players are around with a child and everyone feels relaxed.

The cricketer said that the players have gelled well and are helping her in different ways, which helps them compete.

Bismah Maroof said that players enjoy the company of the little one as it brings out child-like happiness among them.

