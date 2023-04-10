WATCH: Bismah Maroof teaches daughter Fatima to play cricket

A heartwarming video of Pakistani cricketer Bismah Maroof teaching her daughter Fatima to play cricket is going viral.

The loving video, shared by FairBreak Global on Instagram, showed the former Pakistani captain being a loving mentor to her daughter.

The video got thousands of likes and heartwarming comments from the application’s users. Muneeba Ali, who is Pakistan’s first female cricketer to score a T20I century, called her “Fatima lefty”.

Bismah Maroof, on the other hand, is representing Spirit Women in this year’s Fairbreak Invitational women’s cricket tournament.

She has scored 72 runs from three matches at an average of 36 and strike rate of 98.63. The left-handed batter has scored a half-century in the tournament and her highest score is 66 not out.

It is pertinent to mention that Bismah Maroof stepped down as the Pakistan women’s cricket team captain, following a disastrous ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign in February.

She led Pakistan for six years but failed to get the team beyond the first round at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. The side lost to arch-rivals India, England and the West Indies at the showpiece event.

They could secure a consolation win over Ireland.

Pakistan won 16 out of 34 one-day internationals and 27 out of 62 T20Is under her leadership.

The PCB said a new skipper will be selected before the team’s limited-overs series against South Africa at home in September. All-rounder Nida Dar, who led the team when Maroof was unfit, is tipped as the favourite to fill the role.

