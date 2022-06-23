VIRAL: Bizzare sea creature horrifies netizens

A picture of a bizarre sea creature with a fish head and needle-like teeth is going viral across social media platforms.

Kristine Tillotson posted the viral pictures of the creature on Reddit. She said she found it at Mill Beach in Brookings city of Oregon state of the United States.

Speaking with a US-based news agency Newsweek, Kristine Tillotson said bone collecting groups identified it as a monkeyface prickleback eel.

“I posted the photo to Reddit in a bone collecting group as well as a marine biologist group and they all agreed it is a type of eel called a monkeyface prickleback eel,” he said as quoted in the report. “I was excited and confused when I first saw it. I love walking the beach to see what washes up whether it’s animals or shells.

“I thought it was super interesting because it didn’t look like any fish I’d ever seen, it looked like one of those deep-sea creatures.”

The images took netizens by surprise.

“I think that is called Aaaaagh!!” a Reddit user commented. Another wrote, “It’s probably a deep water fish from well offshore that washed in.”

A third write, “Maybe a wolf eel.”

Earlier, the people were stunned when they came across pictures of an ”alien-like” sea creature that got washed up on Maroochydore Beach in Queensland state in Australia.

A picture of the eerie creature shows it having four limbs. It had a tail along with a skull that that of a reptile. A baffled local by the name of Alex Tan saw it.

“It was just after we had all that stuff washed up on beaches from the floods,” he said. “Its hands were really weird. I’m just calling it an alien.”

He added, “I’m excited to hear what it would be.”

He thought of it to be a possum at first but still, he could not figure out what the alien-like creature actually is. He announced he would treat the person to a chicken parmigiana at the pub if they could assist him in identifying it.

It turned out to be a Pacific Footballfish. It lives in deep parts of the ocean where fish are made to evolve through lanterns for the navigation of shadowy.

