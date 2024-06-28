WATCH: BJP councillor stages dramatic protest in waterlogged street

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor went viral after videos showed him rowing an inflatable boat in a waterlogged street to protest against the Delhi government.

The councillor, identified as Ravinder Singh Negi, said that he staged the protest over the incompetence of Delhi government led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) amid heavy rains in the capital city, an Indian media outlet reported.

“All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn’t get it cleaned ahead of Monsoon. This has led to waterlogging…Vinod Nagar has submerged,” he said in the video that went viral on social media.

Earlier, BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia from North West Delhi walked through the waterlogged streets as he accused the ruling AAP of not making preparations ahead of pre-monsoon.

“No drainage has been cleaned, the AAP MLA has no time to get things done, and this has become the reason for waterlogging even during pre-monsoon,” Chandolia said.

Indian Meteorological Department had reported that Delhi received 228 mm of rainfall from June 27 evening to June 28 morning, the highest 24-hour rainfall in June in the city since 1936 when 235.5 mm rainfall was recorded.

A day earlier, the roof of a newly refurbished terminal building at New Delhi’s international airport partially collapsed in heavy rains, killing one person and injuring eight others.

Images posted online showed vehicles crushed under giant steel girders at the departure forecourt of the airport’s Terminal 1, one of several projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March ahead of the country’s general election.

New Delhi has been hit by heavy rains in recent days as the annual monsoon reached the Indian capital.

“Eight people have been injured, one person is dead. Rescue operations have been completed,” Atul Gard, director of Delhi Fire Services had said.