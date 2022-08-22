BJP leader gets thrashed by wife, video goes viral

A video of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s leader getting thrashed by wife is going viral on social media.

The viral video on Twitter showed BJP leader and secretary Mohit Sonkar’s wife Moni Sonkar and other in-laws beating him with slippers in Bundelkhand region between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh states in India. An Indian news agency reported he got caught with a woman in his car.

Moreover, the woman inside his car got thrashed too.

Just now #BJP Kanpur-Bundelkhand regional minister Mohit Sonkar has been caught celebrating rally in a car with his girlfriend BJP Mahila Morcha Vice President Bindu. Sonkar’s wife and his family members beat Netaji with slippers. Amazing culture amazing women respect @zoo_bear pic.twitter.com/sOYU4vubNM — iqbalmangalor (@iqbalmangalor) August 20, 2022

Mohit Sonkar’s wife Moni Sonkar had recorded the video and made it viral on social media. Police reached the spot and took the two parties to the station where the woman filed a complaint.

The 17-second video has thousands of likes on the micro-blogging social media application.

Alok Singh, the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Kanpur city’s Babupurwa neighbourhood, said an FIR will get registered after proper investigation.

