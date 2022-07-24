Teaser of Marvel Studios film Black Panther goes viral

The teaser for the upcoming Marvel Studios film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going viral across social media.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will release on November 11 this year, is a sequel which will continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all the characters introduced in Black Panther, which was released in 2018.

It is directed by Ryan Coogler. He has written the film with Joe Robert Cole.



Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the role of protagonist T’Challa, will not be seen in the sequel as he passed away due to cancer couple of years ago.

The cast includes Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Tenoch Huerta, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne and others.

Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers.

It will be the seventh movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 following the release of Black Widow along with Shang Chi and The Legends of The Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder.

