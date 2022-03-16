Shah Rukh Khan fans stunned by latest picture

The fans of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan were stunned by a picture of his body transformation that went viral.

The viral picture saw the celebrity standing shirtless. The long hair and ripped body caught the attention of the fans.

“Re-building,” the caption read.

Here’s how social media users reacted to the image.

Recently, the teaser of his upcoming Bollywood ‘Pathaan’ was released with a release date, adding that the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The actor is one of the most celebrities in the world. His diverse performance in super hit projects has earned him recognition and countless awards.

His super hit projects include Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Karan Arjun, Dil Se, Koyla, Veer-Zaara and others.

Apart from the Kal Ho Naa Ho star, Deepika Padukone along with John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ilez Badurgov are also part of the cast.

The project is written and directed by Siddharth Anand.

It is a joint production of Aditya Chopra, Maxim Ajjawi, Alexander Dostal and Keshav Purushot. The music is composed by duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani.

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022

Recently, he announced coming up with a streaming service named SRK+ of his own.

The Darr star took to the micro-blogging social media application Twitter to break the news for the fans. The name of the OTT streaming service is SRK+.

“Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein (Something is going to happen in the world of OTT),” Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

