Genelia D’Souza leaves social media in splits with latest post

Bollywood actress Genelia D’Souza, who is one of the most prolific actresses in Indian cinema, had fans laughing with her reenactment video.

Genelia D’Souza, the wife of fellow actor Riteish Deshmukh, posted the viral video of her reenacting lines “Kuch toh parhi likhi hogi yeh ghar main..warna itni degree leke kaun ghoomta hai (She must have some kind of education otherwise who acquires so many degrees)” on Instagram.

The ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na‘ star’s hilarious video has close to 500,000 likes. They penned hilarious comments on the Instagram post.

She is one of the most followed Indian actresses on the visual-sharing application. She shares hilarious pictures and videos from her personal life and professional endeavours.

Her husband appears in them too.

Genelia D’Souza made her Bollywood debut in 2003’s ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ along with her husband in 2003. Since then, the actor starred in hit films ‘Masti‘, ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na‘ and ‘Jai Ho‘.

It is pertinent to mention that the first interaction between Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh happened on the set of their film ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’. They fell in love and married more than a decade later.

They are parents to sons Rahyl and Riaan.