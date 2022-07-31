Bollywood’s Ananya Panday reveals her crush

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday said she genuinely loves Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Ananya Panday – who won the Filmfare Awards for Best Female Debut for her performances in Student of the Year 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh – appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan with fellow celebrity Vijay Deverakonda. She said she had a crush on him.

Ananya Panday said she found Aryan Khan cute and had a crush on him. The actor, when being asked why their relationship could not get materialized, she asked the host to ask him.

The emerging star said they would remain friends as they are family. The celebrity said Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor’s arrival in the film industry will not affect their friendship as they genuinely love each other.

“Whenever I talk about it, I say it was a collective dream growing up. We all wanted to be actors. We’ve had so many discussions, and we have played so many acting games. So I think I’ll be as happy for Shanaya and Suhana’s success as I am for my own. It honestly feels like that,” she said.

Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her Bollywood debut in Bedhadak. The first project of Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, debut project is The Archies.

The latter’s direction is helmed by Zoya Akhtar.

