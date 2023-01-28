Saturday, January 28, 2023
Bollywood celebs laud Sania Mirza for stellar career

Bollywood celebrities paid homage to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza after she bid farewell to her Grand Slam career following Australian Open on Friday.

Sania Mirza, considered India’s greatest female tennis player, had the opportunity to end her Grand Slam career by winning Australian Open mixed doubles contest for the second time.

However, it was not a fairytale ending as she and Rohan Bopanna lost the final to Brazilian pair Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani 6-7 and 2-6.

 

Indian celebrities thanked her for their contribution to the sport with their tweets. 

Sania Mirza, who has six Grand Slam wins to her name, announced last year that she would call time on her career aged 36 after Dubai Tennis Championships in February. She initially planned to retire in 2022 but was pushed back because of an injury.

She gave an emotional speech after her Grand Slam career ended. 

She won Wimbledon and US Open women’s doubles titles in 2015 before winning the Australian Open in 2016. Moreover, she won Australian Open, French Open and US Open women’s mixed doubles titles in 2009, 2012 and 2014. 

