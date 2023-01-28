Bollywood celebs laud Sania Mirza for stellar career

Bollywood celebrities paid homage to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza after she bid farewell to her Grand Slam career following Australian Open on Friday.

Sania Mirza, considered India’s greatest female tennis player, had the opportunity to end her Grand Slam career by winning Australian Open mixed doubles contest for the second time.

However, it was not a fairytale ending as she and Rohan Bopanna lost the final to Brazilian pair Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani 6-7 and 2-6.

Indian celebrities thanked her for their contribution to the sport with their tweets.

Many congratulations my dear friend @MirzaSania on your glorious career.. you have been an inspiration to a generation- a super achiever that has made every Indian across the globe proud. I wish you only the best for your future endeavours . Much love #SaniaMirza #GOAT𓃵 pic.twitter.com/AywCMsSpQZ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 27, 2023

Congratulations @MirzaSania on an amazing journey that has left a mark in history and inspired millions of athletes, and thank you for always making India so proud! Wishing you good luck for your next adventure. pic.twitter.com/LBOaPlx80R — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 27, 2023

Dearest Sania, watching you play as a child in Nizam Club, to becoming the Champ that you are has been an inspiration and privilege. Congratulations on making girls stronger everywhere ❤️ Keep doing good, keep shining. Onwards and upwards 🙌🏼🤗 @MirzaSania https://t.co/GV99qrSx1K — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 27, 2023

Congratulations @MirzaSania 👏 What a wonderful career at the very top of the sport. A sporting icon 🙌 https://t.co/9zwPxcnnYq — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) January 27, 2023

Sania Mirza, who has six Grand Slam wins to her name, announced last year that she would call time on her career aged 36 after Dubai Tennis Championships in February. She initially planned to retire in 2022 but was pushed back because of an injury.

She gave an emotional speech after her Grand Slam career ended.

“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at.” We love you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/E0dNogh1d0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023

She won Wimbledon and US Open women’s doubles titles in 2015 before winning the Australian Open in 2016. Moreover, she won Australian Open, French Open and US Open women’s mixed doubles titles in 2009, 2012 and 2014.

