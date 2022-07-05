Kiara Advani reveals her marriage plans

Bollywood and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kiara Advani said she is more than prepared for her marriage.

Kiara Advani opened up about whom she would take marriage advice from the cast of her film JugJugg Jeeyo.

“All of them,” she was quoted saying in the report. “Of course, Neetu ma’am and Anil sir have such beautiful marriages and through this promotion, I’ve been listening to just the way their relationships are.

“Most of the interviews are always asked about marital questions and just the way they answer.”

Neetu Kapoor then told Kiara Advani that she is prepared for her marriage. The latter responded with, “I’m very prepared, I’m over-prepared for marriage.”

Earlier, the rumours of her dating and her alleged breakup with fellow actor Sidharth Malhotra made rounds as well.

They have refrained from giving any official statement about their relationship, it is the mushy comments exchanged on social media, dreamy getaways, birthday bashes, and dinner dates between the two, that have given rise to conjecture around the Bollywood couple.

The actor, speaking about the rumours, said people are still writing about it even if she did not want to comment on them.

“I don’t want to say anything about this,” she said. “Even when I am not saying anything, people are writing. So when I do say something, I do not know what all people will write.”

She added: “Whenever I feel I will definitely speak on this issue. Right now I am very happy in both my personal and professional life,” she added.

