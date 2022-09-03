Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Goodbye’s poster unveiled

The poster of the upcoming Bollywood movie Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna was released.

Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan shared Goodbye‘s poster on their social media application Instagram profile. The picture showed the actors flying a kite.

According to India Today, The film revolves around a funeral.

The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hansa Singh, Sahil Mehta, Shayank Shukla, Abhishekh Khan and Sanjeev Pandey.

Vikas Bahl is the director. He has produced the with Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Viraj Sawant. Varun Khandelwal is executive producer.

On the acting front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ajay Devgn directed thriller Runway 34, while he is currently awaiting the release of the much-awaited, Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as leads.

