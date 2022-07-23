Viral: Boy crosses waterlogged road with little sister on back  

A heartwarming video of the beautiful bond between a brother and a sister has gone viral on social media.

In the adorable video, a little boy can be seen carrying his sister on his back and helping her cross a waterlogged road. The girl is wearing shoes and socks but her elder brother is barefoot.

Not wanting his little to walk through the flooded road, the brother carries her on his back. He can then be seen walking through the waterlogged road while his sister is safe on his back.

The heartwarming video was posted on Twitter by a page called Umda Panktiyaan. The video has garnered more than 1.1 lakh views and close to 9,000 likes.

The precious video left netizens teary-eyed who said this is one of the sweetest things they’ve ever seen.

