Web Desk

Boy helps specially-abled friend in wheelchair participate in school games

A video of a little boy making sure his specially-abled friend has fun in school games is going viral across social media platforms. 

The viral video on Twitter sees him running to victory. He went on to push his friend’s wheelchair in what seemed to be a school hall or the games area.

The clip got millions of views and thousands of likes from netizens. Here’s what they had to say.

A video that sees kind children helping a man pick fallen fruits from the pavement went viral on social media.

The viral video, shared by Danny Deraney, begins with a man struggling to carry fruit cartons on a shopping trolley. It tripped to the side, spilling the fruits on the pavement.

A group of children, who were riding cycles, wasted no time in helping the man come to his help. The adults then joined in.

Web Desk

