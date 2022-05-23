Boy helps specially-abled friend in wheelchair participate in school games

A video of a little boy making sure his specially-abled friend has fun in school games is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video on Twitter sees him running to victory. He went on to push his friend’s wheelchair in what seemed to be a school hall or the games area.

Buddy making sure his friend is included in on the fun. 😁❤️🔥🧑‍🦽 pic.twitter.com/zgDv4nMNvP — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) May 22, 2022

The clip got millions of views and thousands of likes from netizens. Here’s what they had to say.

Well, he wins, obviously! — Iva T (@Iva_T) May 22, 2022

Wonderful — kumarjit sengupta (@kumro1983) May 22, 2022

If only the whole world was populated with people like this. — Kerensamad (@Kerensamad) May 22, 2022

A THOUSAND PRISES FOR THE BOY AND HIS FRIEND. THEY ROCK!!!! THIS IS BEAUTIFUL. — jose david garcia (@obbalufon88) May 22, 2022

A video that sees kind children helping a man pick fallen fruits from the pavement went viral on social media.

The viral video, shared by Danny Deraney, begins with a man struggling to carry fruit cartons on a shopping trolley. It tripped to the side, spilling the fruits on the pavement.

The cost to be a decent person is $0.00. These kids rush to the aid of this man whose fruit spilled everywhere. pic.twitter.com/7FV5nlREE8 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 16, 2022

A group of children, who were riding cycles, wasted no time in helping the man come to his help. The adults then joined in.

