Boy locks leopard in room, video goes viral

A shocking video of a boy’s close encounter with a leopard in India is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed 12-year-old Mohit Ahire, son of a wedding hall’s security guard, busy with his phone when the leopard made its way into the room.

However, the big cat had ignored the boy. The 12-year-old took advantage by putting down the boy, getting up and leaving the room.

He carefully left the room and closed the door.

Mohit Ahire, talking about his encounter with the animal with India news agency Hindustan Times, said the animal was very close to him and there was hardly any space between them.

“The leopard was so close,” he was quoted saying in Hindustan Times report. “There was hardly any space between the leopard and me. It walked into the inner cabin of the office right in front of me.

“I was scared, but I quietly got off the bench and sneaked out of the office. I closed the door behind me.”

The wedding hall’s owner Anil Pawar had said that the police and forest officials were on the lookout for the big cat. He added that he informed the wildlife authorities after Mohit Ahire informed him about the animal.

Wildlife officer Vaibhav Hiray said the leopard was eventually tranquilised and rescued.