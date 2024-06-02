Caught On Cam: Boy snatches passenger’s phone from moving train

A boy was caught snatching a passenger’s phone from inside a moving train in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The video shared by an Instagram user @fear_of_life showed the boy casually walking alongside a train as it slowly departed from a station in India.

In the viral video, the boy is showed swiftly reaching into the carriage through a window and grabbing a passenger’s phone.

As soon as he snatched the phone, he made a run for it and vanished in the crowded train station.

While the exact time and date has not been revealed, several Instagram users suggested that the platform was either in Satna or Rewa area of India.

The video was apparently recorded by a person standing a few meters away from the boy on the platform.

The video of the incident soon went viral as users expressed a wide range of reactions with some suggesting that the person who recorded the video should be apprehended as he did not do anything to stop the thief.

Others suggested that the cameraman was possibly involved in the theft.

One user recalled going through a similar situation which according to him, left him traumatised.

However, he said that he managed to recover his phone by going after the thief after jumping from the moving train.

Amid such incidents, the Railway officials in India advised passengers against sitting near the window holding phones in their hands or charge them when the train takes a stop at the platform.

Women passengers are also told not to sit close to the window if they are wearing jewellery.