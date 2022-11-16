WATCH: Boy uses quick thinking to thwart woman following him

A video of a boy thwarting a woman following him by telling shop keeper to pretend she was his mother is going viral.

The viral video showed 10-year-old boy Sammy Green entering the shop, which he was familiar with, and approaching its staff.

He said something to the employee, who got in between them. The staff went towards the door and closed it. The woman then walked away from the shop, owned by Dani Small.

Sammy Green’s father Sam said the woman started following his son after he was returning home from his school in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. He added that the female asked about the whereabouts of his family.

The woman kept telling the boy that she was told to pick him up. The 10-year-old knew something was fishy and went inside the store. He told the clerk about him being followed and asked her to pretend she was his mother.

The woman got referred for mental health help after being tracked down by the police.

The community praised the boy for his cleverness and quick thinking in thwarting an unfortunate incident.

