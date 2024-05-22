Boy with haircut phobia risks expulsion from school over long hair

A boy with tonsurephobia, a fear of haircuts, went viral after he was told by his school that he risks expulsion over violation of uniform policy.

Farouk James, a 12-year-old boy who has been diagnosed with tonsurephobia and sleep disorder narcolepsy, styles his hair in a tight bun braided above the collar, a UK media outlet reported.

However, the officials of his school in London claim that his hairstyle violated the uniform policy despite the boy’s family arguing it was maintained and reflected his cultural background.

Speaking about his situation, Farouk James said that he got tonsurephobia and usually has terrifying dreams of his hair being cut off.

According to the 12-year-old, the school staff did not show him any leniency despite several doctors sent notes and updates to his school in London.

“They clearly don’t believe it, they think it’s just a phase, a front to keep myself at the school. I’ve been given detentions because of my hair recently,” he added.

James said that the detention will eventually lead to isolation, suspension and expulsion from school.

Meanwhile, his mother said that James’ school issued detentions since April and threatened to expel him if he did not cut his hair.

Explaining the family’s situation, she said that her husband hails from Ghana where children’s hair remains uncut until the age of three.

“His request for an exemption based upon cultural and medical grounds has been refused. The situation is devastating for us as have been made aware the road will lead to permanent expulsion if his hair is now not cut,” Farouk’s mother said.

While the mother agreed not to cut his hair until he’s three, she was faced with a dilemma after James’ hair grew more than she expected.

Farouk James, who is usually seen with long hair cascading down his back, styled his hair in a tight bun braided above the collar in a recent post on social media.