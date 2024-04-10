25.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, April 11, 2024
- Advertisement -

Viral: Boy’s selfless act helps friend win Race, melts hearts

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a beautiful act that’s captured hearts around the globe, a school track race video has gone viral on social media.

The footage features a group of spirited boys racing towards the finish line, with one incredible moment of kindness stealing the spotlight.

As the boys race towards the finish line, one contestant, poised for victory, notices his friend stumbling after losing a shoe. Instead of forging ahead, he pauses to help, moving the shoe closer to his friend to aid in a quick recovery.

Despite being in the lead, the winning boy chooses to wait at the finish line for his friend to catch up.

The video culminates in a heart-melting moment as the children, united by this act of kindness, share a joyous group hug.

This viral video serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of kindness and sportsmanship, especially in competitive settings.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.