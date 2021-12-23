VIRAL: Boy’s sweet gesture wins hearts of Hollywood Police Department

The Hollywood Police Department was touched after a little boy donated the entire money from his piggy bank to them for the holiday season, according to a report by the Local 10 news agency.

The Hollywood Police Department shared the picture of the money they received with a note by the boy named reportedly named William S. Hernandez on Facebook.

They were thanked for their services to the community, adding that the money was from his piggy bank to them.

The police, in the Facebook post, wrote that the gesture was heart-melting and asked the locals for their help in getting in contact with the boy and his family members so they can send him treats.

“His piggy bank money will go toward our Explorer program!” they added.

Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, speaking about the heartwarming event, mentioned that they have not been able to get in touch with him or his family as the letter came without a return address.

The representative added that the police officers were touched by the gesture given that it was a difficult year for them due to the deaths of two cops in October.

She added that the community has been supporting them throughout this difficult time.

