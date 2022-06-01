Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva teaser released

The teaser for the upcoming Bollywood film Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva was released and it is going viral on social media.

Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, expected to release in September 9 this year, sees Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt in leading roles. They will play Shiva and Isha respectively.

The rest of the cast includes superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Divyendu Sharma, Nagarjuna and Saurav Gurjar. Shah Rukh Khan will play a cameo role.

Here’s what netizens had to say about the first look.

#BrahmastraTrailer reminds me of that 90s serial #Hatim — SAVAGE BATMAN (@SavageBatman_) June 1, 2022

Now R u copying Marvel too😂 #BrahmastraTrailer …mouni Roy being like Wanda maximoff 😂 https://t.co/TwsCdQveyQ — N❄️ (@starfire889) May 31, 2022

#Brahmastra is one of the Bollywood movie I’m most excited about and to see #RanbirKapoor on big screen after so long. #BrahmastraTrailer seems like a big entertainment bomb. A big hope with this one in this #BoycottBollywood era — Nusrat Ali (@Nusratalimitha) May 31, 2022

Did they use any shot other than ‘low-angle’?#BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/Mf5YKmNcjM — Quasi mota (@thecaoticdjay) May 31, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor has co-produced the film along with renowned director Karan Johar, Steven Burch, Marijke Desouza, Valentin Dimitrov, Namit Malhotra and Alexander Peytchev.

Ayan Mukherjee has written and directed the project, which is planned to be the first film in a planned trilogy.

Comments