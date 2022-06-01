Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva teaser released

The teaser for the upcoming Bollywood film Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva was released and it is going viral on social media.

Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva,  expected to release in September 9 this year, sees Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt in leading roles. They will play Shiva and Isha respectively. 

The rest of the cast includes superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Divyendu Sharma, Nagarjuna and Saurav Gurjar. Shah Rukh Khan will play a cameo role. 

Here’s what netizens had to say about the first look.

Ranbir Kapoor has co-produced the film along with renowned director Karan Johar, Steven Burch, Marijke Desouza, Valentin Dimitrov, Namit Malhotra and Alexander Peytchev. 

Ayan Mukherjee has written and directed the project, which is planned to be the first film in a planned trilogy.

