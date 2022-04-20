VIRAL: Brave passengers save airliner from possible disaster

Shocking video went viral across social media that showed passengers desperately holding onto the airliner’s door that opened halfway through the flight mid-flight.

A report by a foreign news agency stated that the engine’s propellers got struck by the handrail after the door swung open during the flight which departed from Jordao.

In the viral images and clips, we see two passengers clasping the door of the Embraer 110 Bandeirante Brazilian airliner desperately. The incident happened on 14 April.

Related – Viral: Police save pilot from horrific crash

They reportedly held on to the door of the twin-turboprop light aircraft for 20 minutes. The plane made a successful landing and no casualties were reported.

The door opened when the flight was en route to Rio Branco from Jordao in Acre. The support cables of the door sustained damage which prompted the door to swing open. The passenger put on heroic effort to save everyone from disaster.

Related – Following these simple instructions can save passengers from air crash injuries

It is pertinent to mention that Rio Branco Aerotaxi’s plane not a commercial one and could carry 15 to 21 passengers in a single flight.

The pilot shut down the left engine when the incident happened.

A spokesperson for Rio Branco Aerotaxi said the Centre for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents will conduct the investigation.

Comments