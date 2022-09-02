Viral: Brave policeman rescues driver from burning car

A recent video from this Tuesday, showing a policeman from Beaverton, Oregon USA rescuing a man trapped inside an ablaze car, is going viral over the internet.

The policeman responded to the alert of a car accident around 2:30 am on Tuesday and found the car ablaze upon reaching the location.

The driver, 34-year-old Johan Hermosillo, was trapped inside, the Beaverton Police Department said. In the video, the officer can be seen breaking the sunroof of the car and telling the driver named Hermosillo to crawl out.

The officer was able to pull an unresponsive Hermosillo out of the car after being pushed back by small explosions. Hermosillo only sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the BPD said.

Officers reported seeing evidence of impairment, which they believe contributed to the crash. Hermosillo was released from the hospital and now faces DUI and reckless driving charges.

