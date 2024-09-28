Watch: Influencer dancing behind reporter at bus crash scene, sparks outrage 

In a video that went viral online, a Brazilian singer and social media influencer MC Livinho is under heavy criticism after being caught on camera dancing behind a TV reporter during a live broadcast from the site of a deadly bus accident.

The incident occurred on September 21 in Pirai, Rio de Janeiro, where a bus carrying 45 passengers overturned, resulting in the deaths of three athletes from the Coritiba Crocodiles, a Brazilian American football team.

As journalist Isabela Campos reported on the tragic event, Livinho interrupted the live broadcast by running into the frame and dancing with a smile, despite clear attempts by the camera crew to signal him to stop. His actions have been widely condemned as insensitive and disrespectful to the victims and their families.

The viral footage has ignited outrage on social media, with users criticizing Livinho’s lack of empathy. One user stated, “This is just disrespectful. How can he think this is okay in such a tragic moment?” Another added, “If there’s a news crew, traffic jams, and emergency vehicles, something serious has happened. Completely clueless.”

In response to the backlash, Livinho posted an apology video on social media, but his attempt to explain the incident only intensified criticism. In the video, Livinho expressed condolences to those affected by the accident but also appeared to downplay his knowledge of the severity of the situation. “We didn’t know that any accident had happened,” he claimed, despite being filmed dancing behind a live broadcast of the accident scene. He concluded by stating, “For those who know Livinho, I will never stop bringing you joy.”

Mc Livinho invadindo o link ao vivo de um acidente de ônibus na Serra das Araras, onde vitimou três pessoas do Coritiba Crocodiles, equipe de futebol americano tricampeã brasileira, pra dançar Tik Tok.NOJENTO!!#Luto Meus sentimentos aos familiares e amigos nessa tragédia 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/PQaX1ioa0O — TuitaWill III 🕺🏻🇧🇷🇺🇲 (@TuuitaWill) September 21, 2024

Many viewers found his apology insincere, viewing it as an attempt to repair his public image. With over 13.4 million Instagram followers, MC Livinho is one of Brazil’s most influential social media personalities and musical artists, but this incident has significantly tarnished his reputation.