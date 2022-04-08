Viral: Brazilian man walks rope 1901 meters above earth, shocks netizens

A Brazilian man has broken the record for the highest slackline walk by walking on a rope tied between two hot air balloons flying 1901 meters above the earth’s surface.

Guinness World Record shared the video of the feat achieved by the Brazilian man over their Instagram account.

The video shows the Brazilian slackliner Rafael Zugno Bridi walking on a rope tied between two hot air balloons flying 1901 meters (6,326ft) above the earth. The video has gathered over 76,000 views since being posted three days ago.

According to GWR, the slackline enthusiast Rafael Zugno Bridi successfully broke the record for the highest slackline walk by achieving the feat at 1,901 metres (6,326 ft).

Guinness World Record tagged Rafael in the video and captioned it “This incredibly daring feat also earned @rafabridi the record title for highest Highline (male), free solo (ISA-verified).”

According to the post shared by Guinness World Record, Bridi crossed the 25 centimetres wide slackline barefoot, above Praia Grande in Santa Catarina, Brazil. The altitude of the feat was twice the height of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, the post said.

Instagram users replied with astonishment, congratulating Bridi for the record.

“My legs tingling looking at this omg,” a user commented. “How great to have witnessed this great feat, brother!! Bravo!!!” said another.A third user called the feat “unbelievable”, saluting the spirit of Bridi.

