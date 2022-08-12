Viral: ‘breathing tree’ in Canada leaves internet baffled

Everyday internet users come across many viral videos in which there is something that attracts their attention, but recently a video showing a ‘breathing tree’ in Canada has left netizens shocked.

The video was shared on a YouTube channel called Viral Hog, in which a tree can be seen breathing heavily from the crack of its trunk. This video is recorded by a man who had gone for assisting ‘hazard trees’ after the heavy rainfall and the strong winds in Calgary in June.

In the video, a loud crack can be seen opening in the tree. “The wind blowing it made it look like it was breathing,” the man said.

Since being shared, the viral video has garnered more than 5 lakh views and received many comments as they are finding it impossible to believe.

Comments