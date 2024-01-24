Bride hits child on stage for weird reason

A video of a bride hitting a disobedient child in India is going viral on the social media platform Instagram.

The viral video on the visual-sharing platform Instagram showed the bride sitting on a sofa. However, a child was sitting beside her for an unexplained reason.

The bride was asked to get up but she couldn’t as the child was sitting on her wedding dress. She asked the child to get up multiple times but she refused.

She eventually lost her patience and smacked the child. The little one fell on the ground hard and started crying.

Social media came in support of the bride despite the child’s sob story. Netizens were of the opinion that children can annoying during festivities.

A user wrote, “Don’t abuse the girl, some children are very irritating. What was the need for the kid to sit on the bride’s dress? She asked him to leave multiple times.”

A second wrote, “Satisfaction. Pure satisfaction I tell you. Why are kids sometimes even allowed this close to a bride and her dress.”

A third remarked, “Perfect excample. Never judge a book by its cover.” A fourth questioned, “Why let your child spoil the big day of the bride?”

A fifth added, “The satisfaction after hearing her cry.”

