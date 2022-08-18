VIRAL: Bride reaches wedding venue on motorcycle

A bride in India arrived at her wedding venue riding a motorcycle and its video is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video on Instagram showed Vaishali Chaudhary, wearing a lehenga and jewelry, heading towards the wedding venue on the two-wheeler. She won the internet with her attitude, driving and swag. Makeup artist Deepali had posted the video on her page too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vish🌙 (@vaishali_chaudhary_khutail)

The video on the social media platform has thousands of likes and countless comments.

A user wrote, “Apne proof kia ki ldkiya sb kuch kr skti h chahe to (You have proved that a women can do anything they want”. A second user added, “Honestly.. I can’t get my eyes off you. You are looking so gorgeous and youthful in this look.”

The were many netizens who were concerned over her safety. They said she should have wear helmet and safety gear while riding the motorcycle.

Related – Girl marries neighbour as groom arrives late on wedding day

It is not the first time a bride has made a grand entry in different vehicles.

Earlier, a video of a bride arriving at the wedding in a garbage truck went viral on YouTube.

The bride, identified as Hilli Fletcher, was looking to take her husband-to-be Binman Paul by surprise. She transformed the vehicle for the big day.

Binman Paul started crying when Hilli Fletcher came to the venue in the vehicle. He initially thought she would come to the venue in a Bentley.

A bin boss had wore a chauffeur’s tie before he picked Hilli Fletcher at her friend’s house to take he to the Register Office in Birmingham city centre.

Comments