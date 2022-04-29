Bride slaps groom during varmala ceremony; video goes viral

A video of a bride slapping a groom during their varmala wedding ceremony in India is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video, shared on the microblogging platform Twitter, saw the groom putting on the garland on his wife. However, she began slapping him. She continued to slap him as the confetti popped.

She walked off their stage as shocked people looked on.

A report by an Indian news agency said that the couple got married after families from both sides intervened.

It was further mentioned that things turned for the worse when those in the groom’s wedding procession were assaulted. The police had to resolve the situation.

A panchayat was held to discuss the situation. The bride’s family members said that they were baffled by what took place themselves.

They claimed she was “haunted by ghosts”.

Her relatives claimed that the amulet’s removal led to a bizarre situation. She has issued an apology to the groom and his family.

