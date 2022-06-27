Bride gets an emotional surprise by brother, video goes viral

A bride was reduced to tears when her brother brought a life-sized wax statue of her late father during the wedding and its video is going viral.

The viral video on Instagram showed the bride and her mother crying when her brother Avula Phani bought the statue of the family man who died of coronavirus. Many wedding guests could not hold back their tears as well.

She realizes that her father attended the happy occasion even though it was not in his flesh. She beamingly embraced “him” and kissed it on the cheek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗲𝘀 | 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 | 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗱𝘆 (@naughtyworld_)

The clip has millions of likes on the visual-sharing social media platform.

Netizens came up with heartwarming comments. They showered love for the bond between the brother and his sister.

Read More – Bride drops dead of a heart attack at her wedding in India

“That’s how a brother loves to his sister… The bond between them is speechless ❤️❤️” a netizen wrote. Another said, “No gift can match that happiness.”

A third user stated, “I was waiting for the father to smile when her daughter kissed him🥺”. A fourth netizen wrote, “The most beautiful gift ❤️”

Avula Phani, speaking with the media, said he got it made in Karnataka and took more than a year to complete. He said he meant for it to be a surprise.

He added his parents were retired employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Comments