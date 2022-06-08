VIRAL: Bridge collapses as mayor comes for inauguration

The video that showed a suspension bridge collapsing at the time of its inauguration by a mayor in Mexico is going viral on social media.

According to a foreign news agency, Cuernavaca city’s mayor Julio Urióstegui along with wife Luz María Zagal, administrators and other officials are seen walking on the Paseo Ribereño bridge right before it collapsed.

🚨#ÚLTIMAHORA | Cae puente colgante durante reinauguración del Paseo Ribereño en el Parque Porfirio Díaz en #Cuernavaca. El alcalde José Luis Urióstegui, su esposa y miembros de la comitiva de prensa están entre los accidentados. pic.twitter.com/fZCgDNMXWO — Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) June 7, 2022

It was a near two-metre into the stream. Twenty-five people got injured in the incident. Two of the wounded are said to be in serious condition. Twelve victims are under treatment at a local hospital.

No deaths took place in the untoward incident.

State Governor Cuauhtémoc Blanco claimed him coordinating with local authorities to help the affected.

“I am very sorry for the accident suffered by the Mayor of Cuernavaca, José Luis Urióstegui, his wife, his work team and the media correspondents a few moments ago at the inauguration of Paseo Ribereño,” he tweeted.

An investigation has been launched.

