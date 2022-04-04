Monday, April 4, 2022
BTS ARMY defends V after smoking picture makes rounds

BTS ARMY came to the defence of the band’s member Kim Taehyung, known as V, after a picture of him smoking at this year’s Grammy Awards went viral.

BTS fans expressed their anger at the situation. They lambasted the ones who uploaded the pictures without the musician’s consent.

The seven-member band is the best-selling artist in South Korean history. They were on Time magazine’s lists of the 25 most influential people on the internet and the 100 most influential people in the world.

BTS has won numerous awards including six American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, 24 Golden Disk Awards, and nominations for two Grammy Awards and two Brit Awards.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

Outside of music, they joined hands with UNICEF to establish the Love Myself anti-violence campaign, addressing three United Nations General Assemblies.

