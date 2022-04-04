BTS ARMY defends V after smoking picture makes rounds

BTS ARMY came to the defence of the band’s member Kim Taehyung, known as V, after a picture of him smoking at this year’s Grammy Awards went viral.

guys look at taehyung smoking a cigarette.. pic.twitter.com/zkDSfIRXNb — bts type to 🔞 (@kookstype) April 4, 2022

BTS fans expressed their anger at the situation. They lambasted the ones who uploaded the pictures without the musician’s consent.

Delete this… would you like if people took pictures of you without your permission and post it? no. — buns ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ HWA BDAY (@yungitheworld) April 4, 2022

No please delete it. It was taken without his permission in the first place. Please give him some privacy he’s an adult. Don’t ask what is it if you don’t know. Don’t talk about it. Please. — sjy 🙂 (@lingx_enha) April 4, 2022

whoever posted kim taehyung's smoking pic kindly report the accont. it was clearly taken by a sasaeng without his permission. you all are invading his privacy. It shouldn't be on you're social media acc. toxic netizens are making this a bigdeal already. DELETE THE PIC. — Heeseung (@thvmylomI) April 4, 2022

KIM TAEHYUNG, like the rest of the boys, is an ADULT, and he's free to do whatever he wants. Smoking, drinking, flirting, etc. Our place as fans is in supporting them through THEIR CAREERS, we are not interested in their private lives or what they do outside the camera.💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/EZUN7ChsxB — dowoo🍕 (@tatatetetttutu) April 4, 2022

The seven-member band is the best-selling artist in South Korean history. They were on Time magazine’s lists of the 25 most influential people on the internet and the 100 most influential people in the world.

BTS has won numerous awards including six American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, 24 Golden Disk Awards, and nominations for two Grammy Awards and two Brit Awards.

Outside of music, they joined hands with UNICEF to establish the Love Myself anti-violence campaign, addressing three United Nations General Assemblies.

