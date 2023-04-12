Building demolition goes horribly wrong, video goes viral

A video of a building demolition going horribly wrong is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The video showed the building falling sideways instead of coming down vertically. The witnesses ran for safety as it would have fallen on them.

The video has close to 400,000 views with hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes. The clip got all sorts of comments from Twitter users.

It collapsed on the small structure. Should be slightly away. Angle slightly wrong. — Mohan Karmarkar (@mohan_karmarkar) April 12, 2023

What would lead to such demolitions when the project is nearly halfway finished? — Kinene ‘Shadray’ Marvin (@shadray001) April 11, 2023

imajin all that loss 😭😭 — PassmasterEnzo5 (@Mudryk254) April 10, 2023

why even get rid of such nice buildings? shows how wasteful humanity is that we gotta demolish buildings so often. — TimeForChanges (@MassEffectReape) April 11, 2023

Buildings are demolished by bringing them down vertically through different ways such as explosion, implosion, manual and machine.

The demolitions are conducted by taking safety measures but they don’t go as planned.

The unintentional collapse can have serious repercussions on the people or surrounding buildings. There have been instances where people have been killed and millions of properties damaged because of improper planning of building demolitions.

