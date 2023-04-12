Thursday, April 13, 2023
Building demolition goes horribly wrong, video goes viral

A video of a building demolition going horribly wrong is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The video showed the building falling sideways instead of coming down vertically. The witnesses ran for safety as it would have fallen on them. 

The video has close to 400,000 views with hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes. The clip got all sorts of comments from Twitter users.

Buildings are demolished by bringing them down vertically through different ways such as explosion, implosion, manual and machine. 

The demolitions are conducted by taking safety measures but they don’t go as planned. 

The unintentional collapse can have serious repercussions on the people or surrounding buildings. There have been instances where people have been killed and millions of properties damaged because of improper planning of building demolitions.

