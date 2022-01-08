VIRAL: Burqa-clad person embraces groom in wedding, bride shocked

A video of a burqa-clad person embracing the groom and leaving the bride shocked is viral across social media platforms.

The video, captured by one of the guests, on Instagram saw the newlyweds standing on the stage as the Harry Potter film franchise’s theme music played in the background.

The bridge and guest were shocked after the burqa-clad person embraced the newlywed. It turned out to be one of his friends who played a prank on him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Life Of Student 📚 (3M) (@_life.of.student_)

He then left the stage with a smile on his face while the others roared with laughter.

The video – titled Dhoka Promax – got at least 80,000 likes from the social media application’s users.

It is pertinent to mention that wedding guests along with newlyweds play prank on each other to make their events memorable.

Earlier, a man left his sister’s groom baffled after he came in a white gown just before the wedding.

Eric Dodds, 30, and his 25-year-old sister Heidi Zherelyev came up with the plan to help ease groom Val’s nerves on the big day.

Val, from Tempe, Arizona, heard footsteps approaching and turned around expecting to see Heidi but saw Eric in a white dress instead.

