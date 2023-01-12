Bus driver leaves passengers to buy chicken, video goes viral

A video of a bus driver leaving parking his bus to get chicken is going viral on Instagram.

The incident took place in England’s capital London. The viral video on Instagram showed the bus driver going to the chicken shop in England’s capital London before returning to his vehicle.

“Only in West London will you find the bus driver leaving everyone on to the bus to go to the chicken,” the text on the video read.

Thousands of Instagram users liked the video. It received mixed reactions. They sympathised with the driver while others found his behaviour unprofessional.

It is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Previously, a video of a train driver stopping the train at a crossing in India to buy kachori went viral.

The video showed a man waiting near train tracks when the vehicle pulled next to him in Alwar city of Rajasthan state. He gave the kachori packet to the one inside the engine.

The train resumed its journey after the horns blew.

An Indian news agency reported that Jaipur’s Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) launched an investigation. It resulted in an indefinite suspension of two train drivers, two gatemen and an instructor.

