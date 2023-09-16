WATCH: Bus full of passengers falls into 25-feet deep pit

30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 16, 2023
As many as 24 passengers got injured after a bus veered off-road in India’s Uttar Pradesh and fell into 25-feet deep pit on the Delhi-Meerut expressway.

A CCTV footage of the incident came to light showing the speeding bus deviating from the expressway while making a sharp left turn on the busy expressway.

The bus can be seen crushing through the railing installed on the sideways of the road and falling into a deep pit.

As per Indian police officials, the incident took place when the bus was travelling to Dehli from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on the Delhi-Meerut expressway.

The Indian police officer revealed that the driver lost control of the steering and reports of him being in influence of alcohol is false.

The Indian Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) confirmed that at least 24 passengers were injured in the incident and they have been admitted in the government and private hospitals nearby.

