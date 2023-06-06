31.9 C
Bus rams into petrol station after driver dies, video goes viral

A video of a bus running amok into a petrol station after its driver died behind the steering wheel is going viral on social media.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the bus entering the petrol station and causing a flutter among the people in Sindagi Nagar. It managed to stop just before any mishap would happen.

An Indian news agency reported that the driver Murugappa Athani was driving the bus from Afazalpur to Vijayapura as per the designated route. The vehicle developed a fault with its headlight.

The passengers got offloaded and given alternate means so they could get to their destination. Murugappa Athani went on with the trip to get the vehicle fixed.

He fainted behind the steering wheel after complaining of chest pain while driving. The vehicle went out of control as his leg was still depressed on the accelerator. The bus entered the fuel station in the opposite lane.
Bus conductor Sharanu Takali sensed danger and stepped in. He saved the day by applying the brakes and stopping the vehicle before tragedy could unfold.
