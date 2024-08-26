WATCH: Bear removes hot tub cover, takes a leisurely bath

A bear paid a visit to a California home’s deck, where it enjoyed a leisurely bath in the hot tub, captured on camera by a surveillance system as video of the incident went viral.

The bear made an overnight visit to Joie Rushing’s San Bernardino County home, according to security camera footage she provided. The bear, who looks to be in his adolescent years, opens the hot tub’s lid and wades in halfway for a dip.



The raccoon intruder also explored an inflatable pool in the vicinity, but its dip in the colder water was short-lived when its talons burst the pool, causing all of the water to spill onto the deck.

In her Facebook post, Joie Rushing said that the bear was “having a blast” during its brief visit.