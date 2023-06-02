Car driver’s negligence kills two-year-old, horrific video goes viral

A horrific video of a two-year-old girl getting killed in an accident caused by a car driver’s negligence in India is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The untoward incident in the Lal Bahadur Nagar area in Hyderabad city was captured on CCTV. It showed the car driver’s carelessly opening its door.

A woman named Sashirekha and her daughter Dhanalakshmi fell down after the motorcycle, on which they were riding pillion, crashed into the car.

THE VIDEO IS SENSITIVE AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Negligence of a car driver took the life of a child in LB Nagar area of ​​Hyderabad.#CarDriver was suddenly opened the car door and a bike hit the door and fell down, a two year old child was died and her parents injured. What punishment he need?#CarDoor #Hyderabad #Negligence pic.twitter.com/DkAJ6gjmox — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 2, 2023

Twitter users lambasted the car driver for his actions with severe words.

Utter negligence on the part of Car Driver. He should have first checked the side mirror for any vehicle coming from back and then open the door. — B. Alok Singh (@alokdreams) June 2, 2023

My cousin too, only son of my mausi, has expired on 31st night due to negligence of a car driver and now a police case has been booked. But what about the person who has left us? How can you fill that gap? — Radhe Mundada (@RadheMundadaa) June 2, 2023

He should be booked under murder case — Mubashir (@rubusmubu) June 2, 2023

Horrible

No social ethics

No driving ethics

Living as if they are only on earth.

May tiny soul rest in peace and may Allah give patience to the parents.

😪😭 — syeda fatima (@SFatima12257) June 2, 2023

Dhanalakshmi died on the spot whereas Sashirekha suffered injuries. Her father was unscathed.

Sashirekha, speaking with an Indian news agency, said that she regained consciousness at a hospital. The woman said she came to know about her daughter’s death after reaching home.

Related – Minor girl choked to death after driver closes car window on her neck

The car had two unpaid traffic challans since December 2022 for overspeeding, amounting to ₹2,070.

Police, terming it a case of negligence, arrested the car driver and booked him under sections 304-A (death by negligence), 337 (rash driving) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.