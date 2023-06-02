29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Advertisement -

Car driver’s negligence kills two-year-old, horrific video goes viral

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A horrific video of a two-year-old girl getting killed in an accident caused by a car driver’s negligence in India is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

The untoward incident in the Lal Bahadur Nagar area in Hyderabad city was captured on CCTV. It showed the car driver’s carelessly opening its door.

A woman named Sashirekha and her daughter Dhanalakshmi fell down after the motorcycle, on which they were riding pillion, crashed into the car.

THE VIDEO IS SENSITIVE AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Twitter users lambasted the car driver for his actions with severe words.

Dhanalakshmi died on the spot whereas Sashirekha suffered injuries. Her father was unscathed.

Sashirekha, speaking with an Indian news agency, said that she regained consciousness at a hospital. The woman said she came to know about her daughter’s death after reaching home.

Related – Minor girl choked to death after driver closes car window on her neck

The car had two unpaid traffic challans since December 2022 for overspeeding, amounting to ₹2,070.

Police, terming it a case of negligence, arrested the car driver and booked him under sections 304-A (death by negligence), 337 (rash driving) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.