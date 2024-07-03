WATCH: Car hits everything coming its way on busy road

web analytics
Social media users were left stunned after a video went viral showing a car hitting everything coming its way as it drove for several kilometers on a busy road.

The incident occurred in Patiala city of India when a teen driver, accompanied by other young men, drove for kilometers hitting cars, kiosks and anything that came in their way, an Indian media outlet reported.

The viral video showed the car, with a missing rear bumper, is seen being driven in a negligent and rash manner for several kilometres across Patiala.

“We received information that a Haryana registration number car was being driven in a rash and negligent manner. It hit some people who tried to stop it. According to the information we received, the vehicle had caused accidents at a few spots,” a local police official said.

Several onlookers attempted to stop the vehicle and apprehend the driver but to no avail as it went on its way.

A bystander, who identified himself as Simran, said that he recorded the video while chasing the car on their motorbike.

“The car driver was driving rashly. I also warned many people to rush for cover as the vehicle was hitting anything which came in its way,” he said.

Read more: VIDEO:  Woman, two nieces flung into air by speeding car

The viral video showed car hitting another motorcycle at a traffic stop along with approaching a bridge from the wrong side.

Later, an angry mob gathered around the car and took the youngsters out of the car after it crashed into a pillar and stopped.

However, one of the occupants of the car fled before he could be caught.

