Car runs over female students on cycles, horrific video goes viral

A horrifying video of a speeding car running over seven female students is going viral on social media.

An SUV ran over the matriculation students who were going to their coaching classes on cycles from behind as seen in the video.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Indian news agency ABP News reported the accident took place in the Indian city of Bettiah. The victims were referred to the Bettiah Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Locals caught the car driver and handed him over to the police.

It is not the first time that students have been involved in horrific road accidents.

A girl student died after being run over by a bus in India’s Gujrat state. The 24-year-old student lived in the hostel of MS University.

She left the city bus depot when a bus driver ran over her, she was immediately shifted to SSG Hospital after she was severely injured, later she succumbed to death late at night.

The ACP said that the bus driver has been arrested and a case has also been lodged against him under relevant sections.