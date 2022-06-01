Thursday, June 2, 2022
Web Desk

Viral video: Car washed by excavator amazes netizens

A video seeing water being poured on a car using an excavator is going viral across social media platforms. 

The viral video was shared on the visuals-sharing outlet Instagram. 

 

The humourous video got more than a million views from the application’s users. Here’s what they had to say. 

“So a machine operator drizzles his mediocre car with some water out of a clamshell bucket !! Fascinating 🙄🙄🙄” a user wrote. Another user stated, “Jokes on him if that’s salt water 😂”.  

A third user wrote, “I was hoping they were gonna open the bucket and crush the car with a giant wave of water.” 

Earlier, a bizarre video of rain lashing down on just a vehicle in Indonesia was making rounds on social media.

WATCH: Residents appalled by pink water streaming out of their taps

A foreign news agency reported that the incident happened at a parking lot located in West Java. A witness named Uryan Riana, describing the incident, said that he first thought of it as a prank.

“At first, I thought someone was playing with water above the hotel,” he said as quoted in the report. “But when I looked up, the water was actually falling from the sky. It was raining.”

