Cardboard used as makeshift plaster on fractured leg, video goes viral

A horrifying video seeing cardboard used as a makeshift plaster on a patient’s fractured leg is going viral on social media.

An Indian news agency reported that the shocking incident happened at a hospital in Bhind city in India’s Madhya Pradesh state.

THE VIDEO IS SENSITIVE AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The viral video showed a cardboard tied around a patient’s fractured leg.

The hospital staff has been using cardboards as makeshift plaster for treating injuries in the past because “Plaster of Paris” bandages are not available at all times.

A medical staff, in an interview, said people should not blame the doctors.

“This particular incident was revealed as a video surfaced on social media but such episodes have occurred earlier as well,” they said. “The doctor or other health staff should not be blamed for such things because they provide treatment without having proper facilities.

“If plaster bandage was not available, it is not the staff’s mistake. Question should never raised against those are responsible to provide medical kits to the hospital and management of the hospital.”

