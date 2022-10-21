Cargo train runs through huge flames, video goes viral

A video of a goods train passing through a fire is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The viral video on the micro blogging platform showed the cargo train moving on the railway tracks close to the flames in central Mexico.

A foreign news agency reported that a fuel tanker truck crashed into a highway bridge near a railway line, causing a fire erupted in a residential area.

The houses got burned whereas the area got covered in a black smoke.

Aguascalientes fire chief Miguel Murillo said 800 to 1,000 people got evacuated from the area. Twelve people got saved from their homes.

He said there were no injuries but a person experienced minor effects from smoke inhalation. He added that the truck driver was arrested.

