‘Skills or luck’: Car’s narrow escape following a bus collision

A CCTV footage came to light, showing a car avoided a major accident, following a bus collision is going viral.

The video shows a bus hitting a car from behind. The impact of this collision is so much that the car dips forward but then instead of crashing with other vehicles, the car gains control and makes a full U-shaped turn before coming to a stationary position.

The car narrowly avoids colliding with other vehicles on the road, managing to escape any potential accidents. The absence of traffic on the opposite side of the road further contributes to evading the crash.

Was that skills or just lucky?
by u/Wind4x in CarsIndia

According to the Indian media reports, the incident took place at the Kazhchaparambu junction in Kerala’s Palakkad district.

The video was shared on Reddit, where user shared this news segment on a subreddit called r/CarsIndia. The video prompted a discussion on whether the driver was skilled or lucky.

A Reddit user praised the “great instincts and surrounding awareness” of the driver. “Most people in that place would be struck in the shock of the bus collision from behind and would just crash the car in front,” the person wrote. Another person said, “Both skill and luck and also great presence of mind to pull that maneuver in such an unexpected situation.”

