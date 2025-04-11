Jewelry clue solves woman’s murder mystery: Indian Businessman arrested

DELHI: Police cracked a complex Viral murder case involving the discovery of a woman’s body dumped in a drainage channel.



The unidentified body, wrapped in a sheet and tied with cement sacks and stones, posed a significant challenge to investigators.

After a month of relentless investigation, authorities identified both the victim and her suspected killer, her husband, an Indian businessman named Anil Kumar.

The breakthrough in the case came viral through forensic analysis of a jewelry item found on the victim a clove-shaped nose stud.

The investigation traced the jewelry to a jeweler, who confirmed its sale to Anil Kumar. When questioned, Kumar claimed his wife had gone to her village and was unreachable.

Suspicious of Kumar’s statements, police conducted a search of his residence and discovered a diary with the contact number of the victim’s sister, Babita.

Babita revealed that she and her family, living in Jaipur, had been attempting to contact her sister, Seema, without success.

Babita stated that Kumar had repeatedly avoided their calls. Upon further interrogation, police detained Kumar for questioning, leading to the unfolding of the crime details which later on went viral.

Authorities continue their investigation to recover the murder weapon and gather additional evidence.

