‘Cat crossing path’ superstition lands 3 thieves in jail

In a strange incident that went viral on the internet, a ‘Cat crossing path’ superstition landed three thieves in jail.

The incident took place in the Indian state of Utter Pradesh where three thieves were nabbed by the police after they stopped while fleeing the crime scene as a cat crossed their path.

It is there is a popular belief subcontinent that if a cat crosses your path, then it is considered unauspicious. It is said that if a black cat crosses your path, then you should avoid taking that path. It is also believed that you should let somebody else pass before you do.

According to Police, the arrested people arrived in Jhansi to carry out thefts. The police have recovered a huge amount of cash, jewelry and other items from the arrested people.

One of the accused told police that they stopped as a cat crossed their path while they were trying to flee. They had halted to ensure that there was no unforeseen incident or the possibility of being caught by the police.

In a separate incident, thief swallowed a gold chain to evade the police but he ended up in the hospital.

This incident happened near the Dubadih Bridge in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, where two snatchers named Salman and Jafar snatched a woman’s necklace and tried to escape on the bike.

However, five police personnel chased Salman and Jafar for a kilometer and successfully apprehended them. In an attempt to avoid arrest, Salman resorted to extreme measures by swallowing the stolen gold chain but the police saw him while swallowing the chain.