VIRAL: Cat hatches eggs, feeds chicks like mother

A video of a cat hatching chicken eggs and feeding chicks like they were it’s own is going viral on social media.

ViralPosts shared the video on its Twitter. The 39-second clip showed the feline’s journey from hatching the eggs to being a mother till they are fully grown.

It is straight out of a fiction story or a cartoon where hunters become friends with their prey. Who can forget Tom and Jerry who are bitter rivals, but cannot stay without each other due to their affection for one another?

We can never predict wildlife as animals play a huge role in preserving nature.

