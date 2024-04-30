Caught On Cam: Man punches father over property dispute

A disturbing incident was reported from India’s Tamil Nadu, where a son beat his 65-year-old father to death over an allegedly family property dispute.

The Indian media reported that the victim, identified as Kulandhaivelu, died on April 18, two days after he was assaulted by his son, Santosh.

*Disturbing Visuals, Viewers Discretion is Advised*

⚠️Disturbing Visual Man beats to death his father over property dispute…. Where are we heading as a society and humans ?? pic.twitter.com/QsnK4OwHxQ — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) April 28, 2024

The CCTV of the incident went viral on social media showing Santosh repeatedly punching his father’s face, resulting him to collapse and sustain injuries.

The other family members tried to stop the young man but failed as he continuously throwing punches to the victim.

After the death of the Indian man, the family of the victim filed a police complaint to initiate the investigation into the incident.

The Indian police booked Santhosh, under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the incident.